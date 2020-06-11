When Ananya Panday shocked Abram by touching her nose to her tongue; Latter’s reaction is priceless

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

That Ananya Panday and are best friends is a fact known to all, thanks to their umpteen social media posts for each other and also paparazzi photos that has them catch up for lunch and dinner dates. Since Suhana and Ananya have known each other since childhood, it is only natural for Ananya to share an equally great bond with , Gauri, Aryan and Abram and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Ananya and Abram wherein the two are seen goofing around. In the said video, we can see Ananya telling Abram that she can touch her tongue to the nose and when she does so, a surprised Abram runs away.

During a recent interview, this SOTY 2 actor Ananya Panday opened up about her favorite memory of Abram as she revealed that her favourite memory would actually be when he saw the trailer of Student of the year 2. Furthermore, Ananya said that Suhana Khan showed AbRam the trailer of SOTY 2 and he was so excited. “Like he came to my house and he kept pointing to the screen and he was like that’s you, that’s you, and he kept like replaying my part. I love Abram, like I just love kids in general but Abram will always be like my favorite child,” shared Ananya.

Since the longest time, fans have been waiting for Suhana Khan to make her Bollywood debut and during a recent interview, bestie Ananya Panday spoke about Suhana’s desire to become an actor as she said that she and Suhana used to be in all the school plays and while Suhana used to be the main lead. Ananya used to be this thing moving in the background. “Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana,” Ananya shared.

Check out Ananya Panday and Abram's video here:

