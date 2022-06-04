When Ananya Panday talked about nepotism: I can meet a Karan Johar because of my parents

Ananya Panday is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. She entered in the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in the year 2019. After that, she appeared in several movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives. Earlier, Ananya talked about nepotism in an interview with iDiva and accepted that coming from a film background gives her an advantage over others because access is the hardest part to overcome.

Talking to the news portal, Ananya said, "The fact that I can meet a Karan Johar is something that is available to me because of my parents. But I also believe you can have access but what you do in that room is purely dependent on your talent. If you have access and don’t have the talent to back it up, people won’t invest their money in you. Having said that, I do believe nepotism exists and it exists in all industries, not just Bollywood."

Earlier, in the same interview the 23-year-old actress revealed a movie, she wished to be part of and the film is of none other than superstar Ranveer Singh. She wished that she could be part of Gully Boy because it was a “cool” film.

The actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan, which is directed by Sakun Batra. The flick also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday leaves all feelin' the heat in her beige co-ord set; Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor REACT