When Ananya Panday won hearts with her reply to a troll who said she doesn’t know how to post Instagram photos

In a throwback video, Ananya Panday had befitting replies for the trolls as she went undercover. She also left a comment for a social media user who trolled Janhvi Kapoor.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of The Year 2, has been a victim of social media trolls. Be it her take on nepotism, or her Instagram captions, the actress has often faced netizens’ wrath bravely with her calm demeanour and positivity. Now, we stumbled upon a throwback video of Ananya wherein she went undercover and gave befitting replies to her trolls. In an exclusive video of Pinkvilla, Ananya can be seen replying to a troll who said she doesn't know how to post pictures on Instagram.

To which, Ananya hilariously replied, “Please teach me how to!”. Talking about pros and cons about social media, she said that with social media, there is a good part and a bad part, but for her, the good part is she gets to connect with her fans. She also responded to a troll who asked Janhvi Kapoor to get ‘nepotism’ tattooed on herself. Ananya replied to that troll and wrote,“Get ‘positivity’ tattooed on you! I think you need it. Btw Janhvi is the best.”

Take a look at the throwback video of Ananya Panday here:

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, talking about trolls, Ananya said that trolls don’t affect her much as she had been bullied in school.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Puri Jagannadh's directorial Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty. The young star was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

