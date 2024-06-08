When angry Ranbir Kapoor scolded photographer, asked them to respect his privacy reveals paparazzo; recalls 3 AM incident with Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and his late father Rishi Kapoor have always been the paparazzi’s favorites. This father-son duo has shared their fair share of bitter-sweet relationships with Mumbai’s photographers. And, we all have seen this every now and then. Recently, Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared anecdotes about the experiences he has had with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

While talking to a YouTube channel Hindi Rush, Chawla recalled the incident how one time a drunk Rishi Kapoor asked a photographer to click his photo instead of Ranbir’s. And, he also shared one incident when Ranbir had snatched a photographer’s phone for following his car. Scroll down to read both tales.

When drunk Rishi Kapoor told pap to click his photo instead of Ranbir’s

Varinder recalled that one time one of his photographers decided to camp outside Ranbir Kapoor’s house and waited for him for six hours. Rishi Kapoor came outside with a glass in his hand and spoke to him gently and told him to go as his son won’t come out now. But, the photographer remained adamant and did not move. After hearing this, Rishi Kapoor said, “He won’t come out, you click my picture and leave.”

After hearing this story, Varinder told his photographer that he must have been lucky that day and Rishi Kapoor must have been in a good mood that he spoke so gently otherwise he would have slapped him two-three times.

Advertisement

When Ranbir Kapoor snatched a photographer’s phone for following his car

Sharing another anecdote related to Ranbir Kapoor, Varinder said that around 10-12 years ago, Ranbir was going somewhere and one of his photographers decided to follow him. He then noticed this paparazzo and stopped his car to ask questions such as what he was doing, and why he was following him and asked him who he works for.

Then, Ranbir took the paparazzo’s phone away. Later, the photographer called Varinder to narrate the incident and then, he had to find Ranbir’s number and get in touch with him to speak to him about what went down. Varinder said that Ranbir answered his call and scolded him and later that night called him again and told me that the photographer could take his phone back. “He was angry but later on he cooled down and told us to respect his privacy,” Varinder said.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Moving to Ranbir Kapoor's Bollywood career, the actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. It was a Box office blockbuster and now the movie is being streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

Currently, Ranbir is working on a multi-starrer movie titled Ramayana. He will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the film and the shooting has already started. South actress Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita in the film and KGF actor Yash is also expected to play Ravana in this movie. Ramayana is being directed by Nitish Tiwari. To note, the filming of Ramayana began in Mumbai in April, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. Reportedly, the makers are aiming for a Diwali 2025 release.

ALSO READ: Rockstar Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film shows its best trend in week 3; Netts Rs 1.23 crores