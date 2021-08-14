When Anil Kapoor bonded with Rhea Kapoor's beau Karan Boolani and called him 'family'

It’s official! Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani are set to tie the knot on August 14. The wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance. It is said to be a court marriage. Rhea and Karan have been together for around 13 years and often displayed love for each other. The lovebirds have been quite open about their relationship and kept their fans engaged with loved-up posts every now and then. Even their families have maintained a close relationship.

Speaking of the families, Rhea's father Anil Kapoor has been very close to Karan. Last year the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for Karan Boolani on his birthday. He shared several pictures and confessed feeling ‘lucky’. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Watching you grow into a visionary director & an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We're lucky to call you family! Don't let the world change you because you're pretty amazing as you are!”

Even Rhea had shared an adorable picture with Karan on his birthday and expressed her love, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman”

