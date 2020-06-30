When Anupam Kher broke the barricade, jumped on the stage and almost hugged Michael Jackson; See Photos

Anupam Kher shared a few throwback pictures of him shaking hands with Michael Jackson recalling the time when he met the King of Pop.

Anupam Kher has been grabbing headlines amid the lockdown because of his social media posts. The actor who is spending his quarantine period at home with his family has been treating fans with some amazing and hilarious video on his social media accounts. Recently, Kher recalled how Amrish Puri would to call him his "bachcha", and spoke of his habit of punctuality. Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri had worked together in several films, including "Jeene Do" (1990) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995).

And today, Anupam Kher shared his fanboy moment when he met American singer, songwriter, and dancer Michael Jackson. Sharing pictures of himself shaking hands with the King of Pop, Anupam Kher wrote, "Story of this picture!! When Michael Jackson visited India in 1996 a group of selected people were invited to meet him exclusively at Oberoi hotel gardens. I was also the lucky one. Thanks to Bharat Bhai Shah. There was a small stage set up in the garden with a barricade for the special guests. MJ walked down from his suite and stood on the improvised stage with his bodyguards. There was silence and sense of awe among the selected guests. I was looking at this magician who had enthralled and hypnotised the entire universe with his electrifying performances. He was just few feet away from me."

He added, "I wanted to capture this moment. So I broke the barricade jumped on the stage and almost hugged MJ. The bodyguards rushed towards me and before they could pick me up bodily Bharat Bhai Shah in panic introduced me to Michael Jackson as the biggest actor in India. He immediately and politely bent down and shook a jubilant me’s hands. And my history was captured in this picture. Sometimes you have to make an effort to create Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moments. Jai Ho!! Pic courtesy my friend @timmins.andre. #MichaelJackson #Overwhelming."

For the uninitiated, Michael Jackson is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century and one of the greatest entertainers in the history of music. Through stage and video performances, he popularized complicated dance techniques such as the moonwalk, to which he gave the name. His sound and style have influenced artists of various genres. Jackson's contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture for over four decades.

Recently, Anupam Kher had grabbed headlines when he shared a cute and fun video with his mom and brother where the trio show off their cool moves on the song Laxed (SIREN BEAT) by Jawsh 685. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting THE ‘MOTHER’ OF ALL DANCES !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world class. Mom as usual is the CENTRE of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence. I am 100% sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends!! ऐसी चीज़ें रोज़ रोज़ देखने को नहीं मिलती।जय हो !! #DulariRocks #Positivity."

