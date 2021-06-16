When Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan & Jackie Shroff made ‘innocently looking at camera’ a style statement

Anupam Kher has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff in many films.

On Tuesday, Anupam Kher posted an epic throwback picture with and Jackie Shroff. He mentioned their distinct styles and how things were in the good old days. The picture is taken seemingly at an event, where Jackie Shroff is standing candidly boasting off his rugged style with a bandana. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is standing casually wearing a suit with a food plate in hand, looking at the camera. Anupam Kher is dressed in a classic white kurta pajama standing between the two of them and posing for the camera just by ‘Innocently looking at it’.

Penning down a nostalgic caption, Anupam wrote, “When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are @apnabhidu! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. With #Jackie &@iamsrk!! From my album of memories! #Friends #Actors.” Many fans and followers have reacted to the photo generously complimenting the three actors for their style and simplicity quotient. Action hero Tiger Shroff also took the comment section and wrote, “Amazing” on the epic blast from the past.

Take a look at the post:

Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher have collaborated for some fan favorites ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, amongst others. Jackie Shroff and Anupam have participated together in several films such as ‘Kaash’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, and ‘Parinda’. Shah Rukh and Jackie have collaborated for films like the 1993 drama ‘King Uncle’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ and last collaboration so far has been ‘Happy New Year’ in 2014.

