When Anupam Kher was left surprised by Amitabh Bachchan wearing jacket and shawl in extreme heat; here's what happened

Late legendary actor Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri entered showbiz with Yeh Saali Aashiqui, the film released in 2019. Vardhan, who has worked in a handful of films in his career so far, recently shared how he is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan.

The young actor recalled that Anupam Kher once shared an anecdote about working with Big B.

Anupam Kher was surprised to see Amitabh Bachchan in a shawl; here's why

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Now, Vardhan Puri shared Anupam Kher's experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan on a film set and how it left a positive impact on his life.

Vardhan said that Kher was shooting with the megastar in Hyderabad during a hot climate and the air-conditioners were not working on the set. The Saaransh actor told the director to take his shot quickly as he was feeling quite hot.

Meanwhile, Kher witnessed Big B sitting in a kurta-pyjama, a jacket and a shawl.

"Main yahan tapp raha hoon, aap yahan par bethe ho aur aapko garmi nahin lag rahi (I am feeling hot but how come you don't)?" Vardhan quoted Kher as saying.

Quoting Big B, the Bloody Ishq actor added, "When I think about the heat, I feel hot, but if I don’t think about it, it doesn’t affect me."

Advertisement

Vardhan Puri shares how he perceives this incident in his life

In the same interview, Vardhan Puri referred to Anupam Kher and Big B's incident as how he perceives life. Vardhan believes that if you are successful or privileged then you feel bogged down at times.

Vardhan further expressed that he has had the "greatest teachers" in his family who taught him about life and cinema. The actor elaborated on it by saying that he views it as a responsibility to take their legacy forward.

Vardhan shared that he perceives this responsibility with "grace" while adding that it wakes him up every morning and motivates him to work hard.

Vardhan Puri's work front

Vardhan Puri has also worked in movies like Aseq, Dashmi, and Bloody Ishq. He worked with Anupam Kher in the film, The Last Show in 2021. The actor is now gearing up for the film, Nautanki.

ALSO READ: 5 Anupam Kher comedy movies that prove his versatile acting prowess