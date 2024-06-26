When Anurag Kashyap said ‘Tu pagal hai kya’ to Nawazuddin Siddiqui after he started behaving like Al Pacino on Gangs of Wasseypur set

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who starred in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, recently shared that his first portrayal of Faisal Khan was completely off the mark during the first day of filming. He recalled Anurag scolding him for this and mentioned that the entire day's shoot had to be redone.

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that he became convinced to take on the film after reading a concise plot summary. He expressed his commitment to the role, noting that over time, he unintentionally started imitating Al Pacino's mannerisms.

"Slowly, I started behaving like Al Pacino. The first day of shoot, I was full of Al Pacino. Full on. That’s how I was behaving," he said. Later that evening, while staying at a small hotel in Varanasi together, Anurag Kashyap privately spoke with Nawaz about his approach.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recounted that Anurag Kashyap confronted him about his performance, questioning his approach and criticizing it as overacting. The actor shared, "He said, 'Yeh kya kar raha hai tu? Tu pagal hai kya? Kis tarah se kar raha hai tu? Overacting kyu kar raha hai?" (What in the world are you doing? How are you playing it? Have you lost your mind, why are you overacting?)

He admitted feeling shocked by the feedback, indicating that he was taken aback and dismayed. He revealed that the entire day's shoot had to be redone, and he subsequently toned down the intensity of his portrayal.

More about Gangs of Wasseypur

The two-part film Gangs of Wasseypur not only catapulted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to stardom but also highlighted several actors who later became prominent in the film industry. The movie has since developed a cult following due to various reasons. It broke away from the typical protagonist mould by featuring a more relatable and grounded storyline.

The authentic language used in the film resonated strongly with audiences. While not glorifying violence, it effectively depicted the gritty reality of gangster life. The memorable characters, engaging plot, and sharp dialogues left a lasting impact on viewers.

