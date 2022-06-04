When Anushka Sharma had a hilarious interpretation of how pregnancy changed things for her

Anushka Sharma is a very successful Indian actress with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like BulBul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother.

Anushka Sharma during her pregnancy days shared some really funny yet relatable posts which used to make her followers chuckle. One of the posts she shared months before giving birth to Vamika was to do with how pregnancy changed things for her. The Band Baaja Baaraat actress shared a photo where she can be seen sitting with her legs tucked to her body and enjoying a bowl of something delicious, as she smiled for the photo. Her caption read, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT”. Anushka’s post was able to explain how pregnancy limits the things that a mother-to-be can do. The post made her followers laugh, exactly what she intended on doing.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s hilarious post:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby girl on 11th January, 2021. The actress described motherhood and holding her little daughter Vamika in her arms as the best feeling which stirred the deepest emotions. Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

