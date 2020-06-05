When Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra had a crazy time with Dil Dhadakne Do's cast; See Pics

Starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do clocks five years today. Check out the cast's crazy pictures below.

Zoya Akhtar has given us many films to look back on and enjoy them multiple times without any hesitation. One of them is her 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do which was a family entertainer and a great one at that. Starring an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, , , and Farhan Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do was a box office success. Giving us an insight into a rich and dysfunctional Punjabi family, Dil Dhadakne Do was a roller coaster ride.

The story took us on a hilarious and memorable cruise that's hard to forget. Giving a dog named Pluto one of the most crucial characters, Dil Dhadakne Do is a fun watch on a stressful day. Did you know that Pluto was actually voiced by ? Yes, Pluto who is the film's narrator, also keeps together some important bonds in the film.

The film also starred Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Parmeet Sethi, and Manoj Pahwa in the supporting roles. Today, as the film clocks five years, we decided to revisit some fun pictures of the cast from 2015 which were snapped during the film's promotions. Anushka, Ranveer, Priyanka and Farhan can be seen having a blast in these photos along with the rest of the cast.

From the film's trailer launch to it's music launch, the cast surely had a blast and these pictures are proof. Check out Dil Dhadakne Do's cast photos from 2015:

