When Anushka Sharma said she spent only 21 days with Virat Kohli during first 6 months of their marriage

Anushka Sharma is a very successful Indian actress with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother.

In a throwback interview with Vogue, Anushka Sharma candidly spoke about her life after marriage. When asked about the time she spends with her beau Virat Kohli, she said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working.” She continued saying, “In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us.”

The former Indian cricket captain talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a sliver lining in his relationship with wife Anushka Sharma, in an exclusive interview with Star Sports. He said, “It’s nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life... We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other.” The compassionate cricketer also said that the inconveniences that they faced were miniscule compared to the problems that others in the country were facing.

The power couple gave birth to daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

