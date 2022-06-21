When Anushka Sharma shared why Virat Kohli & she would not raise Vamika in public eye: No kid should be…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood last year, on January 11th, as they welcomed their daughter Vamika. Naturally, being a power couple, who is constantly under the limelight, a lot of hype and curiosity also surrounds Virushka’s daughter, Vamika. In recent times, the paparazzi culture has also grown significantly, making it extremely challenging for celebrity parents to keep their children away from the glaring spotlight. However, Virat and Anushka made their decision to not bring up their daughter in the public eye early in the pregnancy. In a throwback interview with Vogue, Anushka shared her opinion on the same.

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, Anushka Sharma opened up about Virat and her decision to keep Vamika away from the spotlight, to retain a sense of normalcy and privacy for the little one. Anushka expressed, “We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”

Almost a year and a half later, Virat and Anushka continue to be fiercely protective of Vamika’s privacy, as they follow through their decision. The lovebirds and new parents have not yet revealed their baby daughter’s face on social media, and have requested the media to not click or broadcast her photos as well. A few months back, Vamika’s first photos went viral on social media, after an official broadcaster of a cricket match shared a clip of Anushka and her daughter cheering for Virat from the stands, as he played in South Africa.

The next day, Anushka and Virat Kohli issued statements, clarifying that their stance on the issue remains the same. Anushka wrote, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier." Virat shared the same note on his Instagram stories.

