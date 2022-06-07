When Anushka Sharma talked about co-parenting with Virat Kohli & called it 'shared duties'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into the clothing and apparel line with Nush and ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother.

In an interview with Vogue months before her pregnancy, Anushka got candid about her thoughts on parenting. Anushka, who is a staunch believer in equality, stressed the importance of paternity leave. She said that Virat Kohli would be on paternity leave and further quoted, “Times have changed. It’s important for children to look at parents, they learn from you. And there is a sense of normalcy that both of us do work. Of course, one will have to manage things differently and more efficiently to work.”

She stressed on her stance further as she said, “We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties.” She confirmed that she would be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years as she is self-employed and can decide when to work. She concluded by talking about Virat saying, “In Virat’s case, he plays around the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family.”

The proud parents were blessed with daughter Vamika early in 2021 and now they are a happy family of three. Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is making her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

