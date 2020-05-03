When Anushka Sharma was worried a photographer would fall while trying to click her; See her reaction

We stumbled upon a video of Anushka Sharma showing her concern for a photographer as he clicks her during an event in Mumbai. Check out the video below.

It has been more than a month since we have seen our favourite celebrities out and about in the city. The lockdown has forced all of us to keep our interactions limited to social media. However, if there;s anything that we miss from the paparazzi world, it's the hilarious banter between photographers and Bollywood stars. We stumbled upon one such video of warning a photographer of being careful while clicking her.

The incident took place at an event held in the city when Anushka Sharma was entering the venue. During her entrance, the photographer walked alongside her and was capturing her on camera. Anushka, who was all smiles, looked at him and said, "Gir mat jaana." (Make sure you don't fall). The throwback video is sure to make you smile.

Check it out below:

Anushka recently celebrated her birthday but the actress refrained from sharing any kind of celebratory posts as the film industry was hit with a massive blow as Irrfan Khan and passed away just a few hours before her birthday. Instead, the actress, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt poem about all the things she wished for to end. Take a look at her post below:

Anushka's husband Virat Kohli, however, shared an adorable photo with his wife while feeding her some cake and wrote, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Manav Manglani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×