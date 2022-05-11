When is Arjun Kapoor going to act with Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon? Ishaqzaade actor answers

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has given some remarkable performances and carved his own place in the industry. As he celebrated his decade-long journey with 10 years of Ishaqzaade today, he held a question and answer session on his Instagram. Let us tell you, Arjun is quite the Instagram expert who loves to interact with his fans there and share glimpses of his life on the platform. During the Q and A session, fans asked his when he would collaborate with Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon. Arjun had quite a funny answer to his fans’ questions.

When one fan requested Arjun to ‘plzzzzzzz do a movie with Anushka’, his answer made us laugh out loud. He shared a collage of two pictures in which both Anushka and Arjun could be seen posing in a park, Arjun wrote, “This collage is the closest we have come to working together but I think you should request her also…” On the other hand, another fan asked him, “When are u working with Kriti Sanon again?” Arjun shared a gorgeous picture with Kriti where the two flaunted ethnic attires and sassily wrote, “Woh Shehzadon Adipurushon aur Ganapath ke saath busy hain… Lekin I think jaldi hi apna time ayega!!!”

Take a look at Arjun's stories HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie Ek Villain Returns. Mohit Suri’s directorial, which was earlier slated to release on July 8 this year, recently got a new release date and now is set to release in July 29.

