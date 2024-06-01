When Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane set couple goals by gifting each other cars during dating days
Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Sahane are one of the power couples of Bollywood. They got married in 2001 and have always set couple goals for fans. Recently, Ashutosh recounted how Renuka once surprised him with a car and he also gifted her a car in return.
Ashutosh Rana recalls when Renuka Shahane gifted him a car
During an interview with Mashable India, Ashutosh Rana shared, “I was shooting for Sangharsh then, and I learned that Renuka was already there, with a brand-new car. She told me, ‘This is for you, my gift!’ and I was amazed!” He also shared that Renuka Shahane was his girlfriend then and that he also got a Lancer for her. He said that they both gifted a car to each other.
The actor recalled that he loved cars but back then, he was suggested to stay grounded by her 'guru'. He revealed that he travelled to the premiere of his film Dushman in a local train and a taxi, as his guru told him that he wouldn’t become ‘lesser of a star’ if he didn’t have a car.
Ashutosh recalled that it was when the film was nominated for the award, that he asked his guru if he could now buy a car because it was a big award night. The actor shared that his guru wanted him to be carefree and go the way he was in real. A week before the event, he called him to say that he could have the biggest car which was the Honda City.
The actor shared that he liked driving since his college days at Dr Hari Singh Gaur University Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The actor further recalled how he went to Nepal by road. He shared that he would ride a motorcycle when he was studying in Madhya Pradesh.
Ashutosh Rana's work front
Ashutosh Rana was last seen in big projects like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He was also seen in the series Murder In Mahim, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.
