When Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap practiced social distancing in 1st year of dating; See THROWBACK pic

Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share an epic throwback photo from the first year of dating Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira didn’t just walk down memory lane but also gave it a social distancing twist. Check it out.

Currently, social distancing is the need of the hour due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it looks Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap are not new to the concept of social distancing. Speaking of this, Tahira just dropped an epic throwback photo with Ayushmann from the first year of dating and it is bound to leave you in awe. Tahira and Ayushmann have been together for the longest time and were seeing each other before they decided to walk down the aisle.

Taking to social media, Tahira gave a social distancing twist to an epic throwback photo with Ayushmann from the first year of dating him. In the photo, a much younger couple can be seen sitting apart from each other. Ayushmann can be seen clad in a blue shirt with jeans while Tahira seems to be sporting a black shirt with matching jeans. The Andhadhun star can be seen sporting spectacles in the photo and is looking straight at the camera. On the other hand, Tahira seems to be looking elsewhere.

Tahira captioned it as, “First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan.” The photo left everyone dazed as Ayushmann and Tahira looked very different from the current time. However, fans loved the adorable couple.

Check out Tahira and Ayushmann’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ayushmann and Tahira are doing their bit and are staying at home. Recently, Ayushmann was a part of the I For India concert to raise funds for the people affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. The concert also had stars like , Bryan Adams, Mick Jagger, Will Smith and others. On the work front, Ayushmann’s next release is Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

