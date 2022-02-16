When Bappi Lahiri revealed why his gold chains got bigger & compared his style to Michael Jackson.

In less than 10 days, India has witness another music legend's passing away. On Wednesday morning, Bollywood woke up to the sad news of Disco King Bappi Lahiri's demise. At 69, the singer-songwriter and music composer passed away at a Mumbai hospital. While the industry have poured their tributes on social media, many others rushed to the veteran singer's residence in Mumbai.

Looking back, Bappi Lahiri was known for his music as much as he was known for his love for gold. The late singer's iconic style included a bevy of gold chains around his neck, several gold and diamond rings as well as bracelets and a pair of sunglasses. Once in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2009, Bappi Lahiri was quizzed about his love for gold and where it all started.

Back the, the singer had said, "Gold is my lucky charm. When I recorded of Zakhmi, my mummy gave me a gold chain with a locket that has God’s name. When I got married, Mrs Lahiri said that gold is very lucky. As my married life passed by, my gold chains got bigger. But yes, the gold Ganpati around my neck keeps me safe."

Not just that, the late singer had also compared his style to that of other music legends such as Michael Jackson. "Today, if someone wears gold chains, they say why are you copying Bappida. Only few people have such an image. Elvis Presley had a gold cross, Michael Jackson has sunglasses and Elton John has a hat," Bappi Lahiri had said.

Well, we have to say, we can't argue with that. Bappi Da's style was indeed inimitable. Rest In Peace, Bappi Lahiri!

