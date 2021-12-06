When to be bride Katrina Kaif listed three things men should do to grab her attention

Katrina Kaif is all set to exchange wedding vows with beau Vicky Kaushal on December 9th in Rajasthan. Speculations about Katrina and Vicky dating each other were on for quite a while now but the actors never confirmed their relationship officially. But the lovebirds are finally going to get hitched in a regal and intimate celebration from December 7th. As the special day inches closer, now is the perfect time to look back at when the Tiger 3 actress listed down the three things she would want men to do to grab her attention.

Back in 2018, when Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone got married, Katrina Kaif expressed her FOMO in an interview with Filmfare. Sharing that she did not want to be left behind, Katrina said, “Everyone’s getting married, I’m like, ‘Don’t leave me behind’. It’s like everyone’s gone ahead of you, and you’re like, ‘Wait for me!'”

In the very same interview, Katrina also revealed the three things that men should do in order to get her attention. Can you take a guess? Well, the gorgeous actress expressed, “Just make sure I am aware that you want it. A sense of humour is really important, and maybe smell good.” She was also asked about what she wanted in 2019. And she sweetly replied, “A boyfriend?”

In her last appearance on the popular talk show Koffee with Karan, Katrina had mentioned that she thought she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together on screen. Soon after rumours about them dating started doing the rounds. Now, both the lovebirds are gearing up for a beautiful destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to grace the ceremony?