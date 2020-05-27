When birthday boy AbRam Khan wore different coloured shoes and made heads turn; See Pic

Be it his pictures while on vacation with his star parents or his adorable photos with his siblings Aryan and Suhana Khan, AbRam has made heads turn on quite a few occasions.

and 's youngest son turns seven-years-old today and the young one has already been making headlines for the past few years. Be it his pictures while on vacation with his star parents or his adorable photos with his siblings Aryan and , AbRam has made heads turn on quite a few occasions. One such time was from last year when the star kid sported a two different coloured shoes when he stepped out with his mum Gauri in the city.

In the photos, birthday boy AbRam can be seen wearing a red shoe and a blue shoe making many wonder about his early fashion statement. The star kid was spotted by the paparazzi and even waved out to them before hopping into his car. Gauri's look was pretty casual yet stylish as she sported a flared checkered shirt and blue distressed jeans. She teamed it up with a pair of flip-flops and sunglasses. She completed her look by tying her hair in a ponytail. On the other hand, AbRam looked cute in a blue T-Shirt and black shorts with a backpack on his shoulders and holding his mum's hand.

For the unversed, AbRam also has a great shoe collection and dad Shah Rukh Khan had shared a glimpse of the same once on Twitter. Sharing little AbRam’s shoes' collection, SRK tweeted, “My lil one with me. “I lov to wear my father’s shoes. Tho my feet r small, In my fathers shoes, I feel 10ft tall." Check out the photos below:

My lil one with me. “I lov to wear my fathers shoes.Tho my feet r small, In my fathers shoes, I feel 10ft tall.” pic.twitter.com/u7TuuIFYqh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 10, 2015

Here's wishing a very happy birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

