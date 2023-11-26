When birthday boy Arjun Rampal shared daughters Mahikaa-Myra's reaction to him being voted most desirable man

Over the years, actor Arjun Rampal has carved an identity for himself by starring in several films. However, his role as an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om is remembered even after several years of its release. On the personal front, the actor turned 51 today, on November 26.

On the actor’s special day, let’s look back at the time when he was voted as the most desirable man of India and when Rampal revealed his daughters, Mahikaa and Myra’s innocent reactions to the actor’s triumph.

When Arjun Rampal bagged Most Desirable Man of India title and got a sweet reaction from his daughters

As the actor turns 51, here's a flashback to the time when Rampal was voted as India’s most desirable man. Right after the achievement, Arjun revealed his daughters, Mahikaa and Myra’s reactions to his win and how they innocently asked him about the meaning of the word 'desirable'.

In an old interview, Arjun told Filmfare how he told his daughters that their mother found him desirable and hence, married him then. The girls innocently reciprocated and asked him if the entire nation wanted to get married to him.

The actor said, “I explained that their mom (Mehr Jessia) found me desirable and that’s why she married me and that one day they would find someone desirable and marry him. They laughed and then innocently asked, ‘So the whole of India wants to marry you?’”

It made my parents smile from ear to ear: Arjun Rampal on his parents’ reaction

In the same interview, the actor also delved into his parents’ reactions and said that his achievement made his parents smile ‘ear to ear’. Furthermore, Arjun Rampal also revealed that it’s due to their genes that he has turned out to be charming.

In addition, an ecstatic Rampal had also revealed in an old interview that he feels elated about the fact that his fans find him attractive and said that the best part about the entire thing is them voting for the actor.



For the unversed, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia got divorced in 2019. The actor has two daughters with Mehr. He is also a father to son Arik, with girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. The couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

