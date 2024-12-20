When birthday boy Sohail Khan refused to do Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya on 1st day of shooting; here’s what happened next

As Sohail Khan celebrates his birthday on December 20, 2024, we take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about a memorable moment from the sets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. During the film's production, Sohail walked onto the sets on the first day and initially refused to take on his role, calling the movie’s comedy style "very different."

In an appearance on Film Companion, Salman Khan reminisced about his brother Sohail Khan’s first day on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Salman recalled that Sohail initially walked onto the sets, refusing to do the film, stating, "It’s a very different kind of comedy."

This led to a moment of panic for director David Dhawan, who was concerned about the 20-day shooting schedule with Sohail backing out.

David even suggested bringing in Saif Ali Khan as a replacement, to which Salman responded, "How will we bring Saif now?" However, after some deliberation, Sohail eventually agreed to take on the role.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) is a Hindi-language romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan, featuring an ensemble cast. The film centers on Dr. Sameer Malhotra (Salman Khan), a charming doctor who juggles relationships with two women: his patient, Sonia Bharadwaj (Katrina Kaif), and his assistant, Naina Kapoor (Sushmita Sen).

Sohail portrays Pyare Mohan Singh, Sonia's neighbor, adding a comedic touch to the narrative. Supporting roles include Beena Kak as Sameer's mother, Anjali Malhotra; Arshad Warsi as Vikrant Vicky Roy, Sameer's friend; and Rajpal Yadav as Pramod Kumar Thapar, a patient.

The film explores themes of love, deception, and relationships, set against a backdrop of humor and misunderstandings.

Salman and Sohail Khan have collaborated on numerous projects, both in front of and behind the camera. As actors, they've shared the screen in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Tubelight.

Beyond acting, Sohail has directed Salman in movies such as Jai Ho. Sohail Khan's notable films include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Krishna Cottage (2004), I – Proud To Be An Indian, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and Darna Mana Hai.

