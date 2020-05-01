When birthday girl Anushka Sharma was a stunner on the ramp before her filmy career took off

Before Anushka Sharma bagged her first three-film deal with Yash Raj Films, she was modelling full time. And today, we came across a picture of the actress from her modelling days.

turns 32 today and the actress has come a long way since she made her debut in 2008. For the unversed, Anushka Sharma did some serious modelling before she took up acting as a full-time profession. The actress, who grew up in Bengaluru, moved to Mumbai to pursue modelling and journalism. Anushka never really had acting on her radar, it is something that eventually happened. Before she bagged her first three-film deal with Yash Raj Films, she was modelling full time. And today, we came across a picture of Anushka from her modelling days.

In the photo, the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actress can be seen serving her fiercest look on the ramp. In heavy makeup, a slick pony and high heels. The photo is prior to 2008 and the actress definitely looks confident on stage.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photo from her modelling days below:

Last year, Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday with husband Virat Kohli who made it extra special by surprising his wife with a date by the lake. With the sun setting, Anushka and Virat painted a beautiful picture that we can’t forget. The video had Bob Marley’s song playing in the background and Anushka’s 31st birthday surely was a magical and dreamy affair. Despite the cricketer's busy IPL schedule, he made the day an unforgettable one for Anushka in Bengaluru.

