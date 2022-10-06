When Class 8 Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny posed with Shah Rukh Khan on Asoka sets

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors today. Be it his looks or his acting skills, everything is loved by his fans. The actor has time and again proved that he is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and bankable as well. With his last performance in Sardar Udham, the actor not only won the hearts of his fans but also several awards. Well, taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal shared a throwback picture of his sons along with Vishnu Vardhan, the director of Shershaah and Shah Rukh Khan. Sham Kaushal shares a throwback picture

The picture shared by Sham Kaushal is taken on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Asoka. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in black attire. SRK can be seen in his Asoka avatar as he poses with young Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. Sharing this picture, Sham wrote, “By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards. No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God’s blessings #vishnuvardhan @vickykaushal09 Rab di meher.” Check out Sham Kaushal’s post: