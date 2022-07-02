When dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor told co-actor Manoj Pahwa ‘Hopefully you will also work with my children’

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm when she announced that hubby Ranbir Kapoor and she are expecting their first child together. In no time, her post was flooded with likes, reactions, congratulatory messages and love from fans, peers, and friends. Since then, fans have been going gaga over the couple and recalling all the times they talked about children. Speaking of which, in a recent interview, reputed actor Manoj Pahwa recalled the time when the Ranbir expressed the desire for his children to work with the experienced actor too.

In a recent chat with Samdish Bhatia on Unfiltered By Samdish, Manoj Pahwa recalled a time when he was working on an ad with Ranbir Kapoor. Doing so, he remembered him telling RK that he has worked with his grand uncle Shammi Kapoor in Anubhav Sinha’s show Shikast and in with his father Rishi Kapoor in Sinha’s film Mulk, and then with him for an ad too. “Ranbir Kapoor is an introvert. He speaks less but has a good sense of humour. I told him, ‘I worked with your grand uncle, then your father and now you’. He said, ‘Hopefully, you will also work with my children,’” Pahwa shared.

On Monday, Alia shared a photo featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor with herself in the frame. In the photo, Alia can be seen lying on the hospital bed, with the lovebirds looking at the screen. She captioned the photo, "Our baby ….. coming soon." While the first photo was of Alia and Ranbir, the second picture featured a lion, a lioness and their cub. Probably a photo that Ranbir clicked on one of the many Safari trips he took with his wife Alia Bhatt prior to their wedding. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in 14 April this year. The couple had an intimate wedding celebration at home in the presence of family and close friends. Needless to say, the news has probably left Alia and Ranbir's family, friends and fans over the moon. Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and others were quick to react.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anubhav Sinha was last seen in Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha. He will next be seen in Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film in the pipeline.

