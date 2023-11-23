When David Dhawan took savage dig at Varun Dhawan during shoot: 'Yeh Dharma ka hero hai, bahut nazuk hai'

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut with Karan Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Recently, Sid and Varun appeared together on KJo's chat show Koffee with Karan 8. At one point, Varun revealed how his father David Dhawan reacted when he fell off a bike during a shoot.

When Varun Dhawan fell off a bike during shoot

Varun Dhawan spilled the beans on how his father and filmmaker David Dhawan once reacted after he fell off a bike during the shoot. The actor was at Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8 with Sidharth Malhotra. Recalling the incident from Main Tera Hero, he said: "So, when I was shooting for Main Tera Hero, I had a bike shot entering the college, and I fell down. My dad said on the mic, "Arey yeh Dharma ka hero hai, bahut nazuk hai (He’s a delicate Dharma hero)."

To this, Karan reacted and asked: "I’m making boys nazuk?", then added, “I like that.”

Varun Dhawan got injured during Student of the Year

On the chat show, Varun also revealed that Sidharth broke his nose during his first action scene for Student of the Year. He clarified that it was not Sidharth's fault and said: “First action sequence ever in life, and just a mistake..." Varun's father David and his brother Rohit came to see him in the hospital and they were more concerned about Sidharth. Karan stated, “They were only worried about Sid. They were like, ‘Yeh Varun ki galti hogi, woh extra enthu hogaya hoga (It must have been Varun’s fault, he must’ve become overenthusiastic).' They were like, ‘Is Sid okay? Tell him it’s fine.'”

Workwise, Varun was recently seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal. He will be next seen alongside Wamiqa Gabbi in VD18 and in Raj and DK's web series Citadel India.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s 6 fun revelations that make episode a must-watch