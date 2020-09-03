When Deepika Padukone admitted she couldn’t take her eyes off Siddhant Chaturvedi aka M C Sher in Gully Boy

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space for the first time in Shakun Batra’s film

For the first time, will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and for the same, the trio is expected to jet off to Goa to kick-start the shooting. While earlier they were to shoot in Sri Lanka, however, due to the pandemic, the makers of the film zeroed in on Goa for the first schedule. That said, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, known for his role of M C Sher in Gully Boy, got talking about working with Deepika Padukone and he recalled her complement to him post watching Gully Boy.

Well, after watching hubby ’s Gully Boy, Deepika had told M C Sher aka Siddhant that she couldn’t take her eyes off him while watching the movie, and when, in an interview, he was asked about the same, he had said that now while shooting for Shakun’s film, his sole aim is to make sure that he doesn’t let her take her eyes off him. “Yes, she told me that after I met her post the screening. Then again, I met her for the readings of this (Shakun Batra’s) film. Now, my motive is to not let her take her eyes off me in this film,” shares Siddhant

While the trio soon starts shooting for the film, Deepika has been prepping for the film amid lockdown, and for the same, she has been dedicating some time of her quarantine day daily to read at least a few pages of her Shakun Batra film script because she wants to stay in touch with her character. On the work front, Siddhant will also be seen sharing screen space with and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi to head to Goa next month for Shakun Batra’s film?

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×