When Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu shared a hearty laugh while chatting with Prakash Padukone; SEE PHOTO

We stumbled upon a throwback candid photo of Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu in which the entire Padukone family is seen posing with the Badminton champ. Check it out.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has managed to establish herself in the industry all by herself. With her hard work and determination, Deepika made her place in people’s hearts and now, has been ruling them ever since her debut. Deepika also has tried her hand at Badminton as her father is the legendary player, Prakash Padukone. However, she went on to pursue her career in modelling and then in the movies. As an actress Deepika has been winning hearts with her performances.

While pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon a throwback candid photo of two badminton champs, Prakash Padukone and PV Sindhu with Deepika and it is too epic to miss. In the unseen photo, we can see Deepika and PV sitting next to each other on the stage while prepping for a photo. However, in the very instant, Prakash Padukone said something that left PV and Deepika extremely amused. The two ladies can be seen sharing a hearty laugh after legendary Badminton champ said something to them.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone said Priyanka Chopra's love life was a 'rollercoaster' & was thrilled she met Nick Jonas

In the photo, Deepika’s mom Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone are also seen sitting with the entire family for a photo. The photo takes us back to the time when PV Sindhu desired that Deepika should play the lead role in her biopic. The Badminton Champ expressed that if ever there would be a biopic made on her life, she wanted Deepika to play her role. A while back, when PV Sindhu had won the BWF World Championship, Deepika showered love on the sportsperson and had shared her photo on her Instagram with a caption, ‘Love You Champ.’

Check out the throwback photo of Deepika, PV Sindhu and Prakash Padukone:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika is currently staying at home with . On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Ranveer Singh. However, it has been postponed owing to the lockdown. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :APH Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×