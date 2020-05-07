When Deepika Padukone called late Irrfan Khan her ‘most favourite person’ and gave him a big bear hug; WATCH

A throwback video of Deepika Padukone and late Irrfan Khan has surfaced on social media. In the same, Deepika can be seen giving her Piku co-star a big bear hug and greeting his son Babil Khan as well. Check out the throwback video.

It has been a week since Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan passed away and fans of the actor continue to miss his presence. Tributes for the later actor continue to pour in on social media and his son, Babil Khan has been sharing happy throwback videos of Irrfan on social media. Seeing the same, it is hard for anyone who has loved the star to not miss him. While several actors were shocked over Irrfan’s demise, , who worked with him in Piku was heartbroken.

Deepika had shared a black screen on her social media handle with Irrfan Khan’s hashtag and expressed her heartbreak over his demise. Now, a throwback video of Deepika is doing rounds on social media and it surely will remind you a little more of the Angrezi Medium star. In the throwback video, we get to see Deepika talking to the media at an event when she stops midway and heads to meet Irrfan. While she sees Irrfan, Deepika gives him a big bear hug and calls him her ‘most favourite person.’

Not just this, Deepika happily meets Irrfan and exchanges a sweet conversation with him. Later, Irrfan calls out to his son, Babil Khan and Deepika gives him a sweet hug too. Seeing the adorable throwback video of the Piku co-stars, fans couldn’t help but remember the talented actor who left the world for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. Irrfan’s demise left everyone shocked and heartbroken. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayaan.

Check out Deepika and Irrfan’s throwback video:

