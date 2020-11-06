When Deepika Padukone danced her heart out after relishing her favourite ice cream; WATCH Throwback Video

Deepika Padukone, who is currently working on Shakun Batra’s untitled project, was seen dancing in joy in this throwback video as she was seen enjoying a dessert.

is one of the most amazing actresses in Bollywood who never fails to win our hearts. From her stunning looks, impeccable acting prowess and impressive fashion statements, everything about the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress manage to grab the eyeballs. However, there has been a quirky side to Deepika as well which also win a million hearts. While the actress is currently busy with her upcoming projects as of now, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was seen flaunting her fun side.

In the video, Deepika was seen dressed in an orange coloured sweatshirt and comfy pyjamas. The actress was relishing her favourite ice cream the video and was also seen doing a happy dance after enjoying her dessert. The diva was seen enjoying every bit of the dessert and the way she was dancing in joy was relatable to every food lover ever. Interestingly, this video was shot during the Cannes Film Festival 2019 wherein Deepika had slayed with her stunning fashion statements at the red carpet.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s throwback videos:

Talking about the work front, Deepika is currently working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial which also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The team had recently shot the first schedule in Goa. Apart from this, Deepika will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 release The Intern. Interestingly, the movie will be also be co-produced by the Bajirao Mastani actress.

