When Deepika Padukone danced her heart out after relishing her favourite ice cream; WATCH Throwback Video
Deepika Padukone is one of the most amazing actresses in Bollywood who never fails to win our hearts. From her stunning looks, impeccable acting prowess and impressive fashion statements, everything about the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress manage to grab the eyeballs. However, there has been a quirky side to Deepika as well which also win a million hearts. While the actress is currently busy with her upcoming projects as of now, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was seen flaunting her fun side.
In the video, Deepika was seen dressed in an orange coloured sweatshirt and comfy pyjamas. The actress was relishing her favourite ice cream the video and was also seen doing a happy dance after enjoying her dessert. The diva was seen enjoying every bit of the dessert and the way she was dancing in joy was relatable to every food lover ever. Interestingly, this video was shot during the Cannes Film Festival 2019 wherein Deepika had slayed with her stunning fashion statements at the red carpet.
Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s throwback videos:
Talking about the work front, Deepika is currently working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial which also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The team had recently shot the first schedule in Goa. Apart from this, Deepika will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 release The Intern. Interestingly, the movie will be also be co-produced by the Bajirao Mastani actress.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Deepika always stay like this. Be happy and don't bother about what haters say.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Her eyes...
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
My fav ice cream too
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
She's same like ME.
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
#Crazen 4ever.
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
How can someone be so adorable
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
REAL QUEEN OF BOLLYWOOD
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Most beautiful woman in the whole universe.
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Rani saa. <3
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Cutie Deepuu
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
She's so cute
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Meri wali ice-cream..
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Deepssssss.. Lots of love.
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Deepika <3
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
she is sooo adorable ... uwu