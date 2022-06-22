When Deepika Padukone disclosed why she married Ranveer Singh: 'He is my best friend'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film and then the big Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Housefull, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with her production house KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Chhapaak and 83. She made her presence felt in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will very soon be seen in another Hollywood movie on the cross-cultural theme whose details have been kept under wraps.

Deepika Padukone outside movies:



Apart from the movies that she is a part of, she has actively worked to provide mental health support to frontline workers and has talked extensively on women’s rights too. The prolific actress has represented India internationally and was most recently selected for jury duties at the Cannes Film Festival, 2022. She married Ranveer Singh in November 2018 and has been living a happily married life.

Deepika Padukone about why she married Ranveer Singh:



In a throwback interview with Siddharth Kanan while promoting her film Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey, Deepika Padukone revealed why she married Ranveer Singh. The interviewer initiated the discussion by saying that their bond wasn’t just about two stars associating themselves to one another but there was a deeper bond and connection that he could sense between where the two contributed to each other’s growth. The Cocktail actress revealed that they complement each other because they respect each other. She said that from the outside they seemed like two very different individuals which they also are, but at the same time in the process of marriage, it was important for them to regain their own identities. The actress affirmed that both of them chose to regain their own identities and said, “We respect each other and he is my best friend. I wouldn’t marry someone who is not my best friend” as she signed off. The duo have been a part of films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and most recently, 83 and continue to support each other in every movie venture that they undertake. They are still among the most valued Indian celebrity couples and keep making headlines with the most recent being Ranveer’s gesture to support his wife at the Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects:



Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association with such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to be headlining news for a very long time.



Also read: THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed her 10-year-plan was to have 'three little kids'