When Deepika Padukone opened up on her equation with Ranveer Singh’s family; ‘It’s interesting'

Apart from her work life, Deepika’s fans are also quite curious about her personal life. The actress is happily married to Ranveer Singh and keeps posting pictures with him every now and then. Their adorable pictures on Instagram, and their social media PDA often leaves fans swooning. Not just Ranveer Singh, Deepika also shares a great equation with Ranveer’s family, and in her first interview after marriage, the actress opened up about her bond with them.

Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has starred in several blockbuster movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Padmaavat, and others. The actress will be reuniting with her Om Shanti Om co-star Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming film Pathaan and has many more interesting projects in the pipeline.

Deepika Padukone’s bond with Ranveer Singh’s parents

In a 2018 interview with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone talked about her equation with Ranveer Singh’s parents and said that they treat her like their own daughter. In fact, she mentioned that Ranveer’s mom is more like her friend whom she can easily confide in. “It’s interesting. For his father, I’m like a daughter. But for his mom, I’m like a friend, a beti also. I can tell her my deepest darkest secrets. It’s stupid to explain because I can’t even put it into words. There’s nothing that I have to keep from them,” she said.

She further added that her mother-in-law is super-cool, while her father-in-law is quite emotional. “They are like my parents now, they are my family. Uncle is emotional, he breaks down easily. Mum’s an absolute chiller. Like she will party with the youngsters till eight in the morning,” said Deepika.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s relationship

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started dating in 2012 after they met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela. They kept their relationship hush-hush for many years and tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Lake Como in Italy in 2018.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movies



On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The actress will also begin shooting for her upcoming film Fighter, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika also has Project K in the pipeline, and the science fiction movie will be her first Telugu project.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. It is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Anniyan.

