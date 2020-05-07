When Deepika Padukone penned a little something for Alia Bhatt post her film Highway; Read On

Deepika Padukone wrote a little something for Alia Bhatt for pulling off a role like she did in Highway and it is definitely proof that they share a bond like no other. Check it out here.

We often fail to understand how important it is for women to cheer on women and while the Bollywood industry always keeps drawing completion between the leading ladies, it is not as competitive as one would think of it to be. Time and again, actresses make sure to cheer on for the leading ladies doing well, and well, it is just pleasant to witness such small little things. Talking about women cheering for women, we remembered 's ever so sweet gesture for post her film Highway.

Both Alia and Deepika have always been seen gushing over each other's work and when Alia went all praises for DP, she seemed to have some kind words to tell her back as well. None the less, something that did grab a lot of attention for all the right reasons was Deepika's letter for Alia during a shoot when she wrote, "Dear Alia, Highway mein tum bina makeup ki bhi khoobsurat lagi, Lekin road par bitaye woh 52 mushkil din, kissi ko nazar nahi aaye, Alia tum ho sabse chotti, par mehnat karne mein sabse badi. Your biggest fan, Deepika."

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone is back at mocking Ranveer Singh for his oversleeping and we bet many can relate

Alia Bhatt received a lot of love for her role in Highway and while the film also aimed to serve a purpose of sorts, the actress did a phenomenal job at it. Both Deepika and Alia have always managed to win our hearts when seen together, be it award shows or other occasions, and well, we definitely can't seem to get enough of these two. Can you?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×