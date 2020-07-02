When Deepika Padukone picked Sushant Singh Rajput and rated him highest on performance: I really like him
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left fans in a state of shock and it has been over 15 days since tributes for the actor continue to pour in. His death raised questions over the mental health issues and actress Deepika Padukone once again emphasized the importance of addressing depression as an illness. While Deepika has been raising awareness about depression since the time she opened up about herself, post Sushant’s demise, she has been making it a point to post about it on social media. Amid this, we stumbled upon an interview in which Deepika praised Sushant in an interview.
In a throwback interview with Zoom TV, Deepika praised Sushant and mentioned that she really likes him as an actor. In the chat, Deepika was asked by the interviewer to share the name of the actor who she rates extremely high on performance as an actor. To this, Deepika is seen naming the late actor and saying, “I really like Sushant.” While netizens dug up the interview and shared it on social media post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, photos of Deepika with Sushant and Ankita Lokhande also went viral post the actor’s untimely death.
Deepika also has been a part of Sushant and Kriti Sanon’s 2017 film Raabta and she did a song, ‘Kuch Toh Hai Tujhse Raabta’ in it. The film starred Sushant and Kriti and was helmed by Dinesh Vijan. Meanwhile, Sushant’s death by suicide is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. He was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His death left everyone shocked and raised the nepotism debate in Bollywood all over again. Sushant’s funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rajkummar Rao and others joined his family to bid him adieu. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi will release on June 24, 2020. The film will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
