When Deepika Padukone quashed rumours about rivalry with Priyanka Chopra: Feel weird when comparisons are made

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were rumoured to be at loggerheads for a while. And while their rumoured rivalry got a lot of attention, here’s what Deepika had to say about it.

and Jonas have been two of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. Both the actresses have carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood and Hollywood and enjoy a massive fan following. In fact, it was a delight to watch the ladies in one frame in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Bajirao Mastani. While Deepika and Priyanka continue to rule millions of hearts, there have been reports about a rivalry between the leading ladies which got the fans intrigued.

While a lot was said about their animosity, Deepika had quashed the reports of rivalry with PeeCee. Yes! We got our hands on an old interview of the Chhapaak actress wherein she said that she has known Priyanka for a long time and that they continue to be friends. “Every time I read anything that doesn’t say that [we are friends], it really surprises me. I have always said that she is someone I’ve known for many years. I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made because I don’t even believe that we are professional rivals. We never were. So, why should we be now? She is doing amazing work in her own space. And what her work will require from her in terms of time and other commitments are different from what I am working towards or what I am doing,” Deepika was quoted saying.

Right now, Deepika is making the headlines as she has tested positive for COVID 19 along with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone. While Prakash has been hospitalised in Bengaluru, others are said to be recovering in home isolation.

Credits :Hindustan Times

