When Deepika Padukone reacted to beau Ranveer Singh’s 23 kisses in Befikre with Vaani Kapoor; Watch

During a recent interview, Deepika Padukone was asked about Ranveer Singh’s 23 kissing scenes in Befikre and here’s what the Padmaavat actress had to say

’s 2016 film Befikre didn’t perform well at the box office, however, the film did hog the limelight, for Ranveer had 23 kissing scene with co-actor Vaani Kapoor in the film. At the time when the poster of the film was released online, Deepika and Ranveer were dating each other, however, they never officially admitted to be together, and during that time, at an even, was asked about whether she has seen the poster of Befikre and whether she is okay with her then boyfriend having 23 kissing scenes in a film.

Now to this, Deepika said that she has finally seen the poster of Befikre and she loved it. “I loved it. I am a huge fan, i think we have all grown up watching Yashraj movies. Adi is someone who has always brought something fresh and something new, and I think today, everything boils down to that first look, and I think the movie was really fresh, and as an audience, it is definitely one move that I’d want to watch first day, first show.” Moving on, Deepika Padukone was asked whether the news of she allowing Ranveer to kiss 23 times on screen is true, and to this, the actress just smiled and said, ‘I am completely clueless about all of this. It’s interesting you know because a lot of times, most often, I chose not to clarify a lot of the things that are said, and I am going to allow it to be that way. It’s interesting you know how I have been seeing how one story starts, which is completely untrue, and then there is a version of that which is also untrue.”

Talking about Befikre, the film was marred by negative reviews and had turned out to be a damp squib at the box office. Well, who cares whether Deepika allowed Ranveer to kiss 23 times on screen or not because as we speak, the two are happily married together, and are currently under quarantine at home due to the pandemic. On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in 2019’s Gully Boy, and next, he be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83, a sports drama based on India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s release has been indefinitely postponed.

