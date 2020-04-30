When Deepika Padukone requested fans to say a prayer for Irrfan Khan after he was detected with cancer

In a throwback interview, Deepika Padukone had urged fans to give space to Irrfan Khan and say a little prayer for him after he was detected with cancer. Read on!

Amongst the current lot of actors, is one who got the opportunity to share screen space with Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku and if we were to ask Deepika, we are sure that she’d, as we speak, feel grateful for the opportunity to have shared space with the powerhouse of a talent. Yesterday, Irrfan Khan breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai as the actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital owing to a colon infection, and sadly, the actor succumbed to it and passed away on April 29, 2020.

Earlier in 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and after a year-long battle with the disease in London, the actor returned to India in 2019 and shot for his last film- Angrezi Medium. Post Irrfan Khan’s demise, a host of Bollywood celebs such as , , , , , Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others expressed a sense of grief over his demise, and Deepika Padukone, too, paid a tribute to her Piku co-star and Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan as she shared a black screen and breaking heart emoji on Instagram. And as we speak, while Irrfan Khan has been laid to rest, a throwback video of Deepika Padukone talking about Irrfan has gone viral on social media and in the said video, when Deepika was asked about Irrfan’s health, the actress had said that just like Irrfan has requested his fans not to speculate about his health, everyone should respect his privacy and say a prayer for him. In the video, Deepika says, “Honestly I do not know where he is, what has happened. Like he has requested, I think there are times when people just need to be left alone for some time and figure their lives out. I think we should respect that space they have requested for. Like we said, hope for the best and say a little prayer."

Also, Deepika got talking about her experience of working with Irrfan in Piku as she said that as person, she has had one of the most special experiences as an actor with him. “Piku will be my all-time favourite and special films. He has a large part to play in that,” said Deepika. Post Irrfan’s demise, Piku director Shoojit Sircar was the first to confirm the news on Twitter about Irrfan’s demise, and later, Irrfan's spokerperson released a statement confirming the actor's death. Irrfan Khan's funeral took place at 3 pm yesterday and due to the lockdown, and pandemic, only Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh were the few celebs who paid their last respects to Irrfan at the Versova cemetery.

