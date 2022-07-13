When Deepika Padukone revealed her approach towards newcomers: 'I don't want them to feel intimidated or...'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film and then the big Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Housefull, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Chhapaak and 83. She made her presence felt in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will very soon be seen in another Hollywood movie on the cross-cultural theme whose details have been kept under wraps.

Deepika Padukone outside movies:



Apart from the movies she does, she has actively worked to provide mental health support to frontline workers and has talked extensively on women’s rights too. The prolific actress has represented India internationally and was most recently selected for jury duties at the Cannes Film Festival, 2022. She married Ranveer Singh in November 2018 and has been living a happily married life. The duo spent quality time in Los Angeles last week, as they celebrated Ranveer Singh’s birthday in style.

Deepika Padukone on her equation with newcomers on the sets of Gehraiyaan:

In a throwback interview with E-Times, days before the release of her film Gehraiyaan co-starring Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karva and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika opened up about her equation with the newcomers. She said, “It was certainly something that I was cognisant of, as at any point, I didn’t want to make any of them feel intimidated or threatened. In fact, I gave Shakun the idea that we all go to Goa earlier and hang out, get to know each other and keep reading the script, as it is the kind of film where the relationships feel extremely real and organic. I would like to believe that I made them feel as comfortable as possible and not think of me with any preconceived idea of who I am. And to sort of connect with me the person, instead of the idea of me that they might have.”

When she was asked if she did anything specific to help them to connect with her, Deepika said that she is not the kind of person who walks into the movie set with the feeling that others have to take her seriously as she is the actor with 15-years’ experience. She added that she wanted them to embrace the person that she was, so she didn’t have to do anything different and was just being who she is.

Deepika Padukone upcoming projects:

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to be in the headlines for many years to come.

Also read: Deepika Padukone is a boss lady in a pantsuit as she returns from Cannes 2022 with a smile; PICS