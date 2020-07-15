  1. Home
When Deepika Padukone revealed Piku is her favorite character and fans loved her candor

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83
Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om and next, she was seen in a couple of films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Break Ke Baad, Desi Boyz, Ram Leela and others and during a recent Instagram Ask Me Session when a fan asked the Padmaavat actress to pick one favourite character amid a host of the characters that she has played on screen, Deepika picked up Shoojit Sircar’s Piku to be her favourite on-screen character and well, we totally love how undiplomatic she was and picked up one character instead of the usual ‘I love all my characters’ answer.

Well, the question read, “From the characters you’ve played so far, which one is your favourite?,” and to this, Deepika wrote, “Piku.” A few days back, on Cocktail’s eight anniversary, Deepika Padukone changed her social media handles name to Veronica to celebrate her character and the film and she had also changed the profile picture of her handles to a still from the film. Talking about Piku, the film was a comedy drama directed by Shoojit Sircar and the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, late Irrfan Khan and Moushumi Chaterjee in lead roles. Also, while Deepika won Best Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Piku, Big B received his record setting fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards.

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film ’83 and in the film, she is paired opposite her husband and actor Ranveer Singh who will be seen playing the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

