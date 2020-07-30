When Deepika Padukone revealed sister Anisha Padukone loves THIS actress more than her

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, opposite Ranveer Singh

Yesterday, celebrated her 34th birthday, and on the occasion, a host of Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish the Badlapur actress, and amid a host of wishes from Bhumi Pednekar, and others, it was ’s wish that stood out for us. Why? Well, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming wish for Huma, and alongside a photo of Huma, Deepika wrote, “Probably the only person my sister loves more than me. Happy Happy birthday you!”

And soon after, birthday girl Huma Qureshi replied to Deepika’s wish by writing, “Haha! It’s a (little) true but no one can take your place...no chotu @anishapadukone?” Later, Anisha shared Deepika’s note for Huma and wrote, “Correct Hema Madam….But you both are equally annoying…”Well, we quite like their social media banter, isn’t it? Later, Huma shared pictures from her quarantine birthday celebrations and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Loved ! Thank you universe for all the blessings and love in my life ... I’m singing #happybirthdaytome !! What does a girl need but just some fun balloons on her birthday right ?? #gratitude #happy #balloon.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, opposite and in the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. Recently, Deepika took internet by storm when she announced that she will be sharing screen space for the first time with Prabhas in her maiden Telugu project and the untitled trilingual film will be Prabhas’ 21st movie.

