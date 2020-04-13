When Deepika Padukone said Ranveer Singh would be very 'upset' if she revealed their Badminton match scores

We chanced upon a video of lovebirds Deepika Padukone talking about the love of her life Ranveer Singh and it's all things fun. Check it out below.

We chanced upon one such video of lovebirds Deepika and Ranveer. Actually, just Deepika talking about the love of her life Ranveer. In the throwback video, Deepika is all smiles as she can be seen hearing a fan's question. And the reason for her wide smile is because the fan asks her, "Has Ranveer ever been brave enough to face you on the badminton court?"

To this, the actress replies with a yes. But hilarously goes on to reveal, "I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and he will never come back," Deepika said amid cheers and laughter from the audience.

Check out Deepika's big revelation below:

Well, Ranveer's loss to Deepika on the badminton court doesn't come as a huge surprise as the actress has been a state and national level badminton player during her growing up days. On the work front, the power couple were all set to be seen onscreen in '83 this month. However, the movie release has been pushed indefinitely.

What are your thoughts on Deepika and Ranveer's social media game during this quarantine period? Let us know in the comments below.

