When Deepika Padukone wanted to try casual dating with Ranveer Singh but couldn't get herself to do that

Deepika Padukone got talking about all things relationships back in the day and that is when she made a revelation about how things were when she started dating now-husband, Ranveer Singh.

and are what can be defined as couple goals right now. However, the two have a story and it is quite interesting if we come to think of it. Back in 2013, the two came together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Just how the two did, in fact, share quite the sizzling chemistry on-screen, things kicked off quite well off-screen as well. In no time, the duo had fans rooting for them, shipping them together.

However, it turns out, Deepika had her own set of apprehensions about committing to Ranveer back when they started dating, In an interview, Deepika went on to say how it wasn't about him but the sheer fact that she had been in and out of relationships, had her heart broken so many times and when Ranveer came, she was exhausted. She also added how she had never dated anyone casually and so, after her relationship that ended in 2012, she wanted to explore the idea of casual dating.

The idea behind this was to not be answerable to anyone and in fact, she also revealed how she told Ranveer that she knows there is a connection between them but she wants to keep it open and not commit. She said she also told him that if she gets attracted to someone, she will do her thing. However, nothing happened after all and she said how even though she did not emotionally invest in the relationship, now that she looks back, she was pretty much invested in them. And thereafter, there was no doubt about them in her head and they eventually got married.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Filmfare

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More