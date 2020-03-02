When Deepika Padukone wouldn't stop hugging Ranveer Singh on the sets of Bajirao Mastani; See UNSEEN video

and 's social media PDA is a delight for their fans who often go gaga over their photos and comments for each other. While the couple often give a glimpse of their romance on Instagram and Twitter, it is heartening to see when their die-hard fans share old videos and pictures. Today, we stumbled upon such an unseen video which was from the sets of Deepika and Ranveer starrer Bajirao Mastani. Though the video might be a little blurry, we definitely get to see the couple's chemistry on display.

In the video, which dates back to around 2014 or 2015, Deepika can be seen hugging her now husband Ranveer. In the background, one can also hear director Sanjay Leela Bhansali saying 'No No No' as Deepika hugs Ranveer. Their goofy nature is totally on display and this BTS video from the sets of Bajirao Mastani is indeed a gem. Back then, the couple had not admitted that were in love but the sparks were surely there. It was only in 2015 that the PDA became more visible and fans shipped the couple.

Check out the adorable video below:

Stumbled upon my old phone and found some Gems!!

Deepika hugging Ranveer even after SLB said No!

Ranveer's expression tho! #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/YxaAYpodEB — DeepVeerwale(@muskan2017) February 29, 2020

While most of their fans knew that Ranveer and Deepika were head over heels in love with each other, the duo confirmed it in 2016 when they walked hand-in-hand after a bash in Mumbai. It was only a few years later that they then announced their wedding sending social media screaming with excitement as millions said 'couple goals'.