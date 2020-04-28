When Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha bullied her in public and THIS was the result; See Pic

Today, we stumbled upon this old picture of Deepika Padukone and her girl gang and it will surely makes you miss the outdoors.

's last outing at the box office may have not been a huge hit, but the film shed light on an important subject like acid attacks and acid violence. The actress was terrific in the film and received praises from all quarters for her performance. Now, just like you and I, Deepika Padukone is holed up inside her South Mumbai home with husband and two have been cooking up a storm. Their quarantine posts are a huge treat for their fans.

Today, we stumbled upon this old picture of Deepika and her girl gang and it surely made us miss the outdoors. In the photo, Deepika can be seen goofing around with sister Anisha Padukone and her childhood friend in a restaurant. The trio can be seen with orange slices in their mouth and posing for the camera. They are barely able to hold back their laughter.

The photo was shared by Deepika back in May 2018 and the caption read, "when your mother tells you to finish everything that’s in your plate!!! (& that’s for bullying me in public @anishapadukone)"

Check out the photo below:

With no new pictures of celebrities surfacing due to the lockdown, fan clubs have taken a step ahead and have been sharing some unseen and old photos of their favourite Bollywood actor. Thanks to them, we recently came across an unseen picture of Deepika and ex-boyfriend clicked at some beautiful exotic locale.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone old unseen picture. ;) pic.twitter.com/Wp4hbvxzzE — RanbirDeepikaFC (@RanbirDeepikaFC) September 28, 2014

