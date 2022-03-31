'When in Delhi...': Bhumi Pednekar reveals one of her favourite things about the city; WATCH

Bhumi Pednekar is presently one of Bollywood's most talented actresses. She is rejoicing in the success of her recently released film Badhaai Do, which has received stellar reviews. In terms of her upcoming projects, she is set to begin Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller in the first week of April and has a full slate of films lined up, including Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa, Gauri Khan's Bhakshak, and so on. The actress is also quite active other social media and enjoys a massive fan following there. Today, she uploaded a delicious reel on her Instagram which made it hard for us to not drool.

In the reel that Bhumi posted on her Instagram, she could be seen enjoying a delicious plate of gol gappas. As she savoured one of those mouth-watering street delicacies, we couldn’t help but drool. The satisfaction on Bhumi’s face was clear as a day. On the reel, Bhumi wrote ‘When in Delhi #chaat’. On the other hand, she captioned the reel, “Dilli ki chaat has my heart #foodie #reelitfeelit #reels #foodgram #instafood"

Check Bhumi's reel HERE

Talking about her hectic schedule, a while back in an interview, Bhumi had opened up about not taking any breaks this year. She said, “2022 is looking supremely hectic but I can’t complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of Badhaai Do. I don’t think I have any time for breaks this year and honestly, it’s not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back to back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements.”

