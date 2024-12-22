When Dharmendra said Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol didn't have affairs with heroines and were 'innocent', recalls Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has worked with some of the biggest stars in Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and more. Recently, he shared deeets about an amusing conversation he had with Dharmendra while they were working together. The director revealed that the veteran actor teased his sons and shared that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol didn't had any affairs with heroines during their career. He compared it with his journey as an actor and admitted he received a lot of female attention from co-actresses during his time.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Anil Sharma recalled his time shooting for the 2007 film Apne starring Dharmendra with his sons in the lead role. He recalled a special incident that took place behind-the-scenes and gave him a glimpse into Dharmendra's humor.

Sharma recalled Dharmendra, known for his charismatic and jovial personality, began teasing his sons in his vanity van between their shoot. He did so by sharing with Anil that his sons are too innocent and never had any affairs with heroines unlike him, who was surrounded by heroines.

He shared, "Dharam ji said, 'Mere ladke bade seedhe hain. Inka yaar, kuch heroines ke sath chakkar hi nahi chalta kabhi. Mujhe dekho, mere time pe sab heroines peeche aati the.” (Look at me, during my time, all the heroines were after me. My sons are too innocent; they don't have affairs with actresses).

Sharma laughed sharing the memory and admitted that Sunny and Bobby were embarrassed over their father's admissions. Consequently, they quickly left the room. The reaction further amused the Sholay actor, who added that his sons are simple enough for the film industry. He then quipped and said that even if he was innocent, that created a lighthearted atmosphere on the set.

The filmmaker acknowledged Dharmendra's magnetic charm and mentioned that several actresses from his era were eager to work with him. However, he described that his sons are more shy and simple. Although the Animal actor has a more starry demeanor, he prioritizes his family values.

Anil Sharma, who has worked with all three Deols, noted that they all are a close-knit family with love for each other that reflects in their performances. He also revealed that he is keen to make Apne 2 with the Deols and hinted at working on Gadar 3 with Sunny Deol.