When Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput enjoyed his morning ‘chai’ at a tea stall; Watch

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020 and the film was directed by Mukesh Chhabra
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Bollywood stars and fans of the actor have been remembering the actor by sharing old, and unseen photos and videos of the actor on social media. Amidst a host of such videos, we got our hands on a video wherein we can see Sushant sitting and sipping on his morning chai at a tapri. Well, this only proves how humble Sushant was and he had no airs about his stardom.

In the said video, Sushant is seen wearing a hoodie while sipping on some chai, and we totally love it. While Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his last film- Dil Bechara premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film stars Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. Soon after the film was released digitally, the film received immense love from the audience so much so that the film got an IMDb rating of 10/10, based on over 1048 ratings.

From Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, to other celebs, every one showered love on the film and celebrated Sushant by watching his film. Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant in Sonchiriyan, took to Instagram story to pen an emotional post watching Dil Bechara as she wrote, “Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can't stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seamlessly done, Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful. What a last dance .What a treat for all your fans and loved ones. Forever Sushant Singh Rajput.”

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput for last time in Dil Bechara: Saw YOU come alive in many moments

