When Dil Bechara's Sanjana Sanghi talked about her fears, love for performing arts, road to Rockstar & more

While Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut with Dil Bechara, many of us still recognize her as Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister from the movie Rockstar. The promising actress had once talked about her fears, aspirations, and other facts related to her personal life during an inspirational session of Tedx Talks in Ahmedabad. ‘None of my decisions have been logical or structured,’ said Sanjana as she began talking about her personal life which according to her was ‘interesting.’

Sanjana called herself a cultural concoction as she is 50% Gujarati and that her dominant element was the same. However, from the paternal side, she happens to be a quarter Punjabi and a quarter Marwari. The actress then got talking about her fear as a child when the very thought of leaving the structured, nurtured, and cocooned walls of the school used to scare her. She also revealed how she had a muddled vision of adulthood which scared her a lot.

The actress further mentioned that her relationship with physical space had been very interesting. Sanjana and her family used to reside in a two-bedroom ‘barsati’ house in a middle-class colony in South Delhi. According to her, physical spaces can never be constraints to one’s development or growth. Sanjana talked about fear again and revealed how it pushed her into various deep dives. The actress called herself a nerd and said that her gravitational pull towards academics was natural.

The formally trained Kathak dancer revealed how under confident and shy she was as a child. However, she did find her love in performing arts but this was pushed back too because of an unforeseen event. Sanjana recalls an incident when she was in the 11th grade when she fell while rehearsing and her left knee popped out of its socket. That is how dance was just extrapolated from her life and she did not dance in her entire college life. Sanjana also revealed how her relationship with dance was still strained because of fear.

She then recalls how Rockstar’s casting director walked into her school in search of Mandy (Nargis’ sister). Her name was then recommended to him and then she gave the audition after being encouraged by her teachers and friends. And that is how she was finalized for the movie. Sanjana considers Rockstar as one of the most shaping experiences of her life. The actress then recalls how she completed the movie and at the same time carried on with her academics which later landed her in the college she always wanted to study in. Sanjana ended her speech by recalling how she was roped in as the female lead in Dil Bechara which happens to be a remake of ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’

