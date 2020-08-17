  1. Home
When Disha Patani gave Monday motivation as she started the week by doing hardcore workout; Watch

Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ekta Kapoor’s EkTina
Disha Patani is a social media star and we say this because she often shares sneak-peek of her workout session on social media. While prior to the lockdown, Disha was often snapped in her workout gear out and about the city, due to the pandemic, we don’t pap her too often, but thanks to social media, this Malang actress makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest workout videos and other photos. And today, Disha Patani dished out some major Monday motivation as she shared a throwback video on social media

In the said video, we can see Disha Patani doing some hardcore workout as she is seen doing squats while her trainer stands beside her, and alongside the video, her caption read, “#throwback to the times when i was strong 75kg 1 rep , 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat @rajendradhole thanks for the motivation sir…” Soon after, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, left a comment on Disha’s post as she wrote, “Amaaaaaaaazing deeshu….” Well, this video was a motivation for herself just to remind herself that back in the day, she could lift as much as 75kgs of weight in 1 rep.  

On the work front, Disha Patani started her career with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer, and thereafter, she made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey's 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Thereafter, Disha was seen in films such as Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang, and next, she will be seen in films such as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain 2.

Check out the video here:

